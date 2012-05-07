* Goldman Sachs downgrades IRB Infrastructure Developers
to "neutral" from "buy" and lowers its
sum-of-the-parts target price to 136 rupees from 184 rupees.
Stock last down 6 percent to 120.80 rupees.
* Goldman says takes action after the company announced three
executives have agreed to take a polygraph test, connected to
the police investigation of the 2010 murder of a man described
as an anti-corruption activist.
* Among executives investigated is Chairman Virendra Dattatray
Mhaiskar, who told Reuters he is innocent and not connected to
the murder.
* The investment bank says the investigation creates uncertainty
about value attributable to future projects and creates overhang
on the stock.
* The stock has fallen 23.3 percent in the previous two
sessions.
