* Goldman Sachs downgrades IRB Infrastructure Developers to "neutral" from "buy" and lowers its sum-of-the-parts target price to 136 rupees from 184 rupees. Stock last down 6 percent to 120.80 rupees. * Goldman says takes action after the company announced three executives have agreed to take a polygraph test, connected to the police investigation of the 2010 murder of a man described as an anti-corruption activist. * Among executives investigated is Chairman Virendra Dattatray Mhaiskar, who told Reuters he is innocent and not connected to the murder. * The investment bank says the investigation creates uncertainty about value attributable to future projects and creates overhang on the stock. * The stock has fallen 23.3 percent in the previous two sessions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)