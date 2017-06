* Shares of India's IT stocks have yet to benefit from an 8 percent fall in the rupee against the U.S. dollar over the past few months, Credit Suisse says. * Credit Suisse sees a "reasonably strong" correlation between USD/INR moves versus IT stock direction over the next 30 days. * Investment bank maintains 'overweight' call in the sector, with top picks Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies among larger companies, and Mindtree and Hexaware among the smaller names. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net; rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)