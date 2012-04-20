(Corrects Ambit's Andrew Holland title in paragraph 6)
ITC is turning into a favourite of India's Dalal
Street.
The cigarette maker, in which British American Tobacco
owns a 25.4 percent stake, this week overtook
traditional blue chip Reliance Industries as the
biggest weighting in India's benchmark index.
To many fund managers in India's version of Wall Street, ITC
provides both safety as a consumer staple stock and growth
potential as the rising purchasing power of Indian consumers
will allow the company to raise cigarette prices.
By contrast, Reliance Industries has suffered a multitude of
recent downgrades due to doubts about its natural gas output and
its refining margins.
Consequently, ITC shares have surged 20 percent this year as
of Wednesday's close, versus a 8 percent gain in Reliance
shares.
"ITC provides safety and growth while Reliance Industries is
getting bogged down by lack of triggers, government
intervention, falling margins and tepid earnings growth," said
Andrew Holland, CEO of Investment Advisory at Ambit Capital.
"From buy-side perspective, ITC is better than Reliance to
hold for next 1 year," he added.
Analysts expect ITC to post strong double-digit
earnings-per-share growth in fiscal 2013 and 2014, compared to
far lower single digit growth for Reliance Industries, according
to estimates compiled by StarMine.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editng by Rafael Nam)