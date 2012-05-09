* Cigarette maker ITC gains 2.9 percent to 233.50 rupees, after slumping 8.9 percent over seven consecutive sessions of declines. * Citigroup says the government has proposed an amendment to the pricing methodology for an excise duty announced in March. * The change would be positive for cigarette manufacturers as it would provide better pricing flexibility and margin upside, Citi says. * Citi raises EPS estimates by 1-4 percent for fiscal 2013-2014 because of a tweak in its cigarette pricing/volume assumptions. * Citi raises target price on ITC's stock to 255 rupees from 232 rupees and reiterates its "buy" rating, calling it its "preferred pick" in the Indian consumer universe. * "We would use any stock correction around concerns on higher excise/lower volumes as an enhanced buying opportunity," Citi says. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)