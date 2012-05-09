* Cigarette maker ITC gains 2.9 percent to 233.50
rupees, after slumping 8.9 percent over seven consecutive
sessions of declines.
* Citigroup says the government has proposed an amendment to the
pricing methodology for an excise duty announced in March.
* The change would be positive for cigarette manufacturers as it
would provide better pricing flexibility and margin upside, Citi
says.
* Citi raises EPS estimates by 1-4 percent for fiscal 2013-2014
because of a tweak in its cigarette pricing/volume assumptions.
* Citi raises target price on ITC's stock to 255 rupees from 232
rupees and reiterates its "buy" rating, calling it its
"preferred pick" in the Indian consumer universe.
* "We would use any stock correction around concerns on higher
excise/lower volumes as an enhanced buying opportunity," Citi
says.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)