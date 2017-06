* J.P.Morgan recommends going long Federal Bank but shorting HDFC Bank. * Says recent deviations in the two stocks is unjustified given the lack of fundamental reasons for the move. * "We find in this particular instance there is no specific reason for the deviation and we therefore expect this divergence to correct itself," J.P.Morgan says. * HDFC Bank has risen 4 percent in April while Federal Bank fell 4 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)