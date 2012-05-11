(Repeats to widen distribution) * Shares in Jubilant FoodWorks gain 2.86 percent to 1,081.00 rupees after CLSA upgrades the stock to "buy" from "outperform," while maintaining its target price at 1,380 rupees after Q4 results. * CLSA said earnings for Jubilant out on Thursday were "strong" and is optimistic about growth as the fast food chain operator expands its Domino's stores and plans to expand Dunkin' Donuts after opening its first store in New Delhi this week. * "While headline valuations are rich at 30x FY14 PE, this is underpinned by the strong franchise and growth potential," CLSA says. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)