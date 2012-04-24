* Kingfisher Airlines hits a new record low of 14.25 rupees, as it heads for a fifth consecutive losing session, on waning hopes the government will allow foreign carriers to invest in the domestic sector anytime soon. * Kingfisher was last down 3 percent, after dropping 10.4 percent on Monday, following comments from a minister that the Indian cabinet is unlikely to consider the FDI proposal before the end of May. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)