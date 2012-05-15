* Larsen and Toubro gains 4.9 percent after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings on Monday. * Barclays maintains "overweight" rating and slightly raises its sum-of-the-parts price target to 1,563 rupees from 1,560 rupees. * Bank says expects India's top engineering conglomerate to post 15 percent growth in sales in fiscal 2013, and see a moderation of around 20 basis points in margins. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)