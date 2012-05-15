UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Larsen and Toubro gains 4.9 percent after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings on Monday. * Barclays maintains "overweight" rating and slightly raises its sum-of-the-parts price target to 1,563 rupees from 1,560 rupees. * Bank says expects India's top engineering conglomerate to post 15 percent growth in sales in fiscal 2013, and see a moderation of around 20 basis points in margins. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close