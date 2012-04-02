Macquarie raised its target for India's Nifty index to
5,000 from 4,600 points, citing the foreign investor flows
coming from the rising global liquidity, but said it still
remains cautious due to the uncertain economic outlook among
other factors.
"We believe risks remain on the downside and see no
compelling reason to turn positive; we think it is now a stock
picker's market," Macquarie analysts said in a report dated
March 30.
Macquarie has a rating of "underweight" on Indian stocks.
Though foreign institutional investor inflows have reached
$9 billion, key uncertainties remain, including the extent of
interest rate cuts, government reforms and slower economic
growth, Macquarie said.
The brokerage said it expects current P/E ratios of 13 times
to move towards 14.5 times as earnings estimates are
downgraded, a level that it called neither expensive nor cheap.
Macquarie said it favoured global recovery sectors such as
technology, pharmaceuticals and energy, while also upgrading
telecoms to "overweight".
It said it would retain its "big underweight" on the
financial and capital good sectors.
(Reporting By Rafael Nam in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)