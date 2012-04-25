* Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) down 0.9 percent on concerns about losing market share in the tractor sector. * M&M market share dropped to 36.5 percent in the Jan-March quarter from 41 percent in the previous three months, according to brokerage Sharekhan. * By contrast, un-listed player Tractors & Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) saw its market share gain to 26.8 percent from 22.7 percent, says Sharekhan. * "M&M will remain subdued until there are clear signs that growth would bounce back," Deepak Jain its sector analyst said.