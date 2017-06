A worker unloads an A-Star car from a container at a Maruti Suzuki stockyard on the outskirts of Jammu 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) fall 2.1 percent, as worries grow over its operating margins, even after the auto maker posted a better-than-expected fiscal Q4. Yen appreciation and higher discounts limited the company's Q4 operating margins to about 7.3 percent, thereby reducing expectations for margin growth in FY13.

While the company is working on reducing costs and sourcing locally, analysts say benefits would be only be seen after FY14.