* Shares in India's Maruti Suzuki falls 2.1 percent, as worries grow over its operating margins, even after the auto maker posted a better-than-expected fiscal Q4. * Yen appreciation and higher discounts limited the company's Q4 operating margins to about 7.3 percent, thereby reducing expectations for margin growth in FY13. * While the company is working on reducing costs and sourcing locally, analysts say benefits would be only be seen after FY14. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)