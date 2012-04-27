* Credit Suisse launches a new Indian midcap product, says valuations, as a group, are in "neutral territory." * Initiates coverage of tea producer McLeod Russel India and travel company Cox and Kings with "outperform" ratings, citing growth, cash flows, and valuations. * Other buy ideas in midcap space include: Ashok Leyland , Gujarat Pipavav Port, Hexaware Technologies , ING Vysya Bank, Max India and Mindtree. * Sell ideas include Lanco Infratech and Petronet LNG * BSE's Midcap Index has gained 21.6 percent in 2012 vs India's benchmark index 10.8 percent gain as of Thursday's close. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)