* India's inter-bank call rate rose to 8.35/8.40 pct from Monday's close of 8.30/8.40, still above the new repo rate of 8.00 pct. * Demand for funds from banks rose, as is typical in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. * Liquidity is very tight, as evident by the 1.11 trillion rupees in borrowing from the repo window versus Monday's 942.50 billion rupees. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)