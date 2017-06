* India faces a "high" risk of a shock in its balance of payments, unless the government cuts spending, including on subsidies, or oil prices decline sharply, Morgan Stanley warns. * India is the only country in the region with a current account deficit, and a wide one at that, given expectations it hit a record high for the year ended in March. * Given the vulnerability on so many domestic fronts, any signs of global risk aversion would particularly hit flows and the rupee, Morgan Stanley adds. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)