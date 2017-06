* MSCI has added Cairn India, Bank of Baroda and Godrej Consumer Products to its global indices, while deleting Suzlon Energy. * Housing Development Finance Corporation weighting also gets reduced in the MSCI indexes. * MSCI also adds Corporation Bank, Page Industries , IL&FS Transport Network, Indiabulls Power , MOIL, Polaris Financial Technology , Suzlon in its global small cap indices. * All changes in MSCI indices will be implemented as of the close of May 31, 2012. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)