Reuters Market Eye - Shares in non-banking finance companies which have applied for bank licenses fall on media reports the Election Commission would not be holding a meeting on Monday regarding the issuance of new licenses, citing unnamed officials.

The Reserve Bank of India has sought the Election Commission's approval to announce new bank licenses ahead of the polls due to conclude by May and media reports had said the commission could meet on Monday.

A spokesman for the commission reiterated no decision on bank licenses had been made.

Shares in LIC Housing Finance (LICH.NS) fell 1.7 percent, L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH.NS) was down 1.46 percent and IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS) lost 3.66 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)