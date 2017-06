May 2 * Derivative traders are betting India's Nifty index will continue to trade in a tight range of 5,200-5,300, with a broader band at 5,100 to 5,400. * National Stock Exchange data shows the highest amount of outstanding open interest puts and calls at those levels. * Trading volumes in both spot and futures have fallen steadily, making it unlikely to see sharp movements, according to these derivative traders. * The 5,100 level marks roughly the 200-day moving average for the spot index, which has not breached below that technical support since late January. (manoj.rawal@thomsonreuters.com)