* The outlook for Indian equities is looking "increasingly bleak" given India's "perilous" external account position and a weak rupee that reflects "rampant" fiscal profligacy, Nomura says in a report. * The brokerage's sets new 12-month target on India's benchmark index at 17,000 points, with 5-10 percent downside risk in the near term. * Nomura's target implies a 1.8 percent fall from Monday's Sensex closing level of 17,318.81 points. * Nomura's sector allocation has become more defensive, with underweight calls on banks, real estate, and telecoms, report says. * Bank is overweight on the oil & gas and metals, and also overweight on consumers despite valuation concerns, to reflect defensive stance. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)