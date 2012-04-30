* The outlook for Indian equities is looking "increasingly
bleak" given India's "perilous" external account position and a
weak rupee that reflects "rampant" fiscal profligacy, Nomura
says in a report.
* The brokerage's sets new 12-month target on India's benchmark
index at 17,000 points, with 5-10 percent downside risk
in the near term.
* Nomura's target implies a 1.8 percent fall from Monday's
Sensex closing level of 17,318.81 points.
* Nomura's sector allocation has become more defensive, with
underweight calls on banks, real estate, and telecoms, report
says.
* Bank is overweight on the oil & gas and metals, and also
overweight on consumers despite valuation concerns, to reflect
defensive stance.
