Reuters Market Eye - Power producer NTPC (NTPC.NS) falls 0.8 percent to 149.30 rupees after Jefferies downgrades the stock to "underperform" from "hold," and cuts its target price to 125 rupees from 175 rupees.

The brokerage says NTPC's cut in its planned capex addition because of delays in coal availability and environmental clearances will bring down five-year compound annual growth rates to an expected 10 percent from 15 percent.

NTPC's posted on Thursday a decline of 6.8 percent in its Jan-March net profit.