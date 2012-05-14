UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Power producer NTPC falls 0.8 percent to 149.30 rupees after Jefferies downgrades the stock to "underperform" from "hold," and cuts its target price to 125 rupees from 175 rupees. * The brokerage says NTPC's cut in its planned capex addition because of delays in coal availability and environmental clearances will bring down five-year compound annual growth rates to an expected 10 percent from 15 percent. * NTPC's posted on Thursday a decline of 6.8 percent in its Jan-March net profit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close