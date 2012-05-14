* Power producer NTPC falls 0.8 percent to 149.30 rupees after Jefferies downgrades the stock to "underperform" from "hold," and cuts its target price to 125 rupees from 175 rupees. * The brokerage says NTPC's cut in its planned capex addition because of delays in coal availability and environmental clearances will bring down five-year compound annual growth rates to an expected 10 percent from 15 percent. * NTPC's posted on Thursday a decline of 6.8 percent in its Jan-March net profit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)