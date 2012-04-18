After an initial drop on Tuesday, Indian swap rates are back up again, with the 1-year rate up 1 basis point to 7.85 percent from Tuesday's close, while the 5-year rate added 1 basis point to 7.43 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India's 50 basis point cut in the repo rate is leading to lowered expectations for future easings, and that should keep short-end rates elevated and the curve slope range-bound, meaning still inverted, analysts said.

How much more swap rates fall in coming days will depend on how bond yields perform and on liquidity conditons.

Barclays Capital says the spread between the 1-year and 5-year swaps is unlikely to steepen significantly, recommending investors pay 1y1y OIS at 7.50 percent, with a target of 7.75 percent and a stop-loss of 7.35 percent.

