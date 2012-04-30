US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
* India's 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.98 percent, while 5-year OIS 2 basis points higher at 7.62 percent. * Traders say slight paying interest was seen on account of tight liquidity conditions, with the repo borrowing numbers at 1.13 trillion rupees on Monday, sharply higher than RBI's comfort zone. * OIS rates are however seen drifting lower later this week as call fixing is likely to drop on account of government month-end spending. * Some foreign bank traders are paying to hedge positions as they were stuck with unsold corporate bond issues like Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: