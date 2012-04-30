* India's 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.98 percent, while 5-year OIS 2 basis points higher at 7.62 percent. * Traders say slight paying interest was seen on account of tight liquidity conditions, with the repo borrowing numbers at 1.13 trillion rupees on Monday, sharply higher than RBI's comfort zone. * OIS rates are however seen drifting lower later this week as call fixing is likely to drop on account of government month-end spending. * Some foreign bank traders are paying to hedge positions as they were stuck with unsold corporate bond issues like Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)