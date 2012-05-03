MUMBAI May 3 * Standard Chartered Bank expects the short-end of India's OIS curve to remain well bid as elevated MIBOR fixings encourage pay trades. * Estimated carry gains in pay 1-year OIS position are about 8 basis points/month, Standard Chartered says. * Concerns about inflation and potential for limited rate cuts also keeping upward pressure on the short-end of the curve, report says. * Local investors likely to also pay long-end OIS as they hedge bets against their bonds' duration. * India's 1-year OIS rate up 3 bps at 8.05 percent and benchmark 5-year unchanged at 7.58 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)