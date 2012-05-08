* India's OIS remains rangebound with 1-year OIS flat at 8.02 percent, while 5-year rate is down 1 basis point at 7.51 percent. * Dealers say persistent worries about liquidity due to suspected RBI intervention in forex markets is keeping near-end OIS elevated, despite the surprise announcement of 120 billion rupees' worth of open market operations scheduled for Friday. * RBI's Gokarn's comments about limited room for further rate cuts also weighs on sentiment. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net)