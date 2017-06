* J.P.Morgan says India's liquidity deficit to worsen, hitting 1.5 trillion rupees ($28.10 billion) in June, as government spending remains tepid. * Core liquidity deficit could hit 1 trillion rupees by the end of June, bank says. * Deficit would only come down if there are more cuts in the cash reserve ratio or more open market operations, J.P.Morgan argues. * RBI needs to purchase 350 billion rupees in bonds via OMOs by June if they want to bring down core liquidity deficit to their comfort band, J.P.Morgan says. * Recommends investors continue to receive 5-year OIS as weak rupee likely to induce greater intervention by the RBI, and thus sterilisation via OMOs, which will push down bond yields. ($1 = 53.3850 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)