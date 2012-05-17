* Shares in oil companies gain on media reports that petrol and diesel prices will rise soon after Parliament's budget session ends on May 22. * A hike in fuel prices has been widely expected by markets though the government has not yet announced one. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp up 2.1 percent and Indian Oil Corp gains 2.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)