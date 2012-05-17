BUZZ-India's Gujarat Pipavav rises; Adani Ports seeks to buy stake - report
** Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rises as much as 4.39 pct to 150.90 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain in over a week
* Shares in oil companies gain on media reports that petrol and diesel prices will rise soon after Parliament's budget session ends on May 22. * A hike in fuel prices has been widely expected by markets though the government has not yet announced one. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp up 2.1 percent and Indian Oil Corp gains 2.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.4 pct to their lowest in over two weeks