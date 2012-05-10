* India's state-run Oil & Natural Gas (ONGC.NS) shares gain 1.4 percent to 259.50 rupees. * Jefferies initiates ONGC with a 'buy' rating and a price target of 315 rupees. * Brokerage sees scope for improvements in the policy front, including a potential hike in retail fuel prices. * Current valuations provide an attractive entry point for long-term investors, with ONGC trading at 1.7x price-to-book and 9x price-to-earnings. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)