UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* India's state-run Oil & Natural Gas (ONGC.NS) shares gain 1.4 percent to 259.50 rupees. * Jefferies initiates ONGC with a 'buy' rating and a price target of 315 rupees. * Brokerage sees scope for improvements in the policy front, including a potential hike in retail fuel prices. * Current valuations provide an attractive entry point for long-term investors, with ONGC trading at 1.7x price-to-book and 9x price-to-earnings. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close