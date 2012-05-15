Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceutical (ORCD.NS) fall 9.9 percent to 125.15 rupees, down sharply for a second day, after it reported on Monday a net loss for Jan-March orcd.ns-rquarter and a fall in net sales from a year earlier.

Macquarie downgrades the midcap pharmaceutical stock to "underperform" from "neutral" and cuts its target price to 105 rupees from 170 rupees, citing the company's guidance.

"The revised guidance miss will further put pressure on the stock," Macquarie says. "We believe any rerating is unlikely until the market becomes comfortable with free cash-flow generation."