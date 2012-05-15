* Shares in India's Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceutical fall 9.9 percent to 125.15 rupees, down sharply for a second day, after it reported on Monday a net loss for Jan-March orcd.ns-rquarter and a fall in net sales from a year earlier. * Macquarie downgrades the midcap pharmaceutical stock to "underperform" from "neutral" and cuts its target price to 105 rupees from 170 rupees, citing the company's guidance. * "The revised guidance miss will further put pressure on the stock," Macquarie says. "We believe any rerating is unlikely until the market becomes comfortable with free cash-flow generation." (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)