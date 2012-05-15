UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Shares in India's Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceutical fall 9.9 percent to 125.15 rupees, down sharply for a second day, after it reported on Monday a net loss for Jan-March orcd.ns-rquarter and a fall in net sales from a year earlier. * Macquarie downgrades the midcap pharmaceutical stock to "underperform" from "neutral" and cuts its target price to 105 rupees from 170 rupees, citing the company's guidance. * "The revised guidance miss will further put pressure on the stock," Macquarie says. "We believe any rerating is unlikely until the market becomes comfortable with free cash-flow generation." (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close