Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - A cut in the repo rate would be "ineffective" given the liquidity deficit in the country, and would be "the wrong medicine" to boost growth, HSBC says is a note on Friday.

"We think deeper structural reforms are needed instead, and soon," HSBC writes.

HSBC warns inflation pressures will continue "simmering" on the back of a weak rupee and "tight" capacity, despite the fall in oil prices and moderating growth.

HSBC adds it expects RBI "to continue to manage liquidity conditions actively" via open market operations, and does not rule out additional OMOs or cuts in the cash reserve ratio.

Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points at its policy decision on Monday, with views split on whether it will also deliver a cut in the CRR.