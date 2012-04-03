Real estate developers rallied after newspaper Times of India reported on Tuesday some banks were cutting home loan rates for new borrowers, sparking hope of increased property sales in the country.

DLF Ltd and Unitech rose about 1 percent each on the report, which said that lenders Canara Bank and IDBI Bank had slashed these rates to attract new borrowers.

The reported moves sparked hopes other rival banks would be forced to match the cuts in the loan rates. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)