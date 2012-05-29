* Morgan Stanley upgrades Reliance Industries to "equal-weight" from "underweight", maintaining its target price at 703 rupees, citing attractive valuations. * Despite Morgan Stanley's "unconstructive" view on Reliance's core business, bank says Reliance is trading at multi-year lows, making its valuations "compelling." * India's energy conglomerate's ongoing buyback programme is also gaining momentum, Morgan Stanley says, seeing little downside for the stock. * Reliance Industries hit its lowest intraday level since March 2009 on May 16. * Shares in Reliance Industries last up 0.1 percent at 702 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)