Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is close to a week's high, now at 52.965/975 vs 53.47/48 close on Friday, after Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee says the controversial GAAR provisions on taxation will be deferred by a year.

Foreign investors had asked for a deferment to allow them to comply with any new regulations. USD/INR should see support in 52.80-52.65 range, senior dealer says.