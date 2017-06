An employee arranges Indian currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala, January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market eye - The USD/INR is likely to move lower as more inflows are expected after the government plans to defer the implementation of GAAR provisions by a year, says Standard Chartered.

The pair is overbought with immediate psychological support at 52.50, StanChart says.

A breach of support will open the door for a test of 51.98, which is the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the 48.85 to 53.92 gains, says the report.

StanChart maintains a short-term FX rating of "neutral" on the INR.