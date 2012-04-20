Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee fell below 52 versus the dollar to a new three-month low, though traders have not yet seen clear signs of intervention.
The cross is testing resistance at 52.12, the 61.8 percent retracement of the December-February falls, with a convincing and sustained breach opening up the next resistance level at 52.95-00, the 76.4 percent retracement.
Traders have been warning USD/INR is at risk of testing its mid-December record highs of 54.30, given the slew of domestic negatives and global economic woes.
USD/INR was last trading at 52.09/10 to the dollar after hitting a new three-month low of 52.20 in opening trade. It closed at 52.14/15 on Thursday.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Krishna Kumar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.