Reuters Market Eye - The rupee fell below 52 versus the dollar to a new three-month low, though traders have not yet seen clear signs of intervention.

The cross is testing resistance at 52.12, the 61.8 percent retracement of the December-February falls, with a convincing and sustained breach opening up the next resistance level at 52.95-00, the 76.4 percent retracement.

Traders have been warning USD/INR is at risk of testing its mid-December record highs of 54.30, given the slew of domestic negatives and global economic woes.

USD/INR was last trading at 52.09/10 to the dollar after hitting a new three-month low of 52.20 in opening trade. It closed at 52.14/15 on Thursday.

