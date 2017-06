An employee uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee fell to 52.57 ahead of the rollover of future contracts and with traders citing dollar demand from oil importers.

Rabobank, the largest retail bank in the Netherlands has sold part of its holding in Yes Bank(YESB.NS) for about $75 million.

USD/INR touched a high of 52.6050 in early trade before dropping to a low of 52.4250. The cross had settled at 52.54/55 on Wednesday.

