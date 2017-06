An employee arranges currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala, January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Investors almost doubled their short bets on the rupee to the highest in five months, a Reuters poll shows.

* The rupee has by far the largest number of short bets in emerging Asia FX, followed only by shorts on the Indonesian rupiah, poll shows.

* April marks the fourth consecutive month in which the rupee remains the most shorted currency among Asian emerging FX in the poll.

(Reporting By Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)