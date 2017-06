Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The USD/INR is volatile, having swung between a low of 54.45 to a new record high of 54.91. Last trading at 54.75/76.

Some talk about RBI stealth intervention, but no consensus seen among dealers.

Pair faces immediate resistance at day's high of 54.91, then psychological 55 level.

Euro remains under pressure, hitting a four-month low on continued concerns of a Greek exit from the euro zone.

The Sensex and the Nifty cut some of their losses after State Bank of India posts earnings.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Swati Bhat)