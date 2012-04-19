The Indian rupee continues to fall, touching its weakest level in more than 14 weeks and heading closer to technical support at 52.12, as the country's economic challenges and a cautious central bank inspire little confidence.

Intervention might become a factor as the rupee approaches 52 against the dollar, a level that some traders believe sparks a closer eye from the Reserve Bank of India. It was last at 51.91/92 after slipping to 51.9450, its lowest since Jan. 10.

It had closed down at 51.79/79 on Wednesday.

Initial support for the rupee is seen at 52.12, the 61.8 percent retracement of the December-February gains.

However, the central bank is facing a widening current account deficit as well as market concerns about liquidity, potentially constraining any future moves to sell dollars.

Please see an important advisory about the change in Reuters' markets coverage for India by double clicking (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editng by Rafael Nam)