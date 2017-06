As if there weren't enough reasons already to weaken the rupee, traders are now paying close attention to the potential impact from the Akshaya Tritiya festival on April 24.

The Hindu festival is the second biggest gold-buying celebration after Dhanteras, and traders in India have been stocking up on the yellow metal, albeit in small quantities.

However, traders say USD/INR is still susceptible to bunched-up dollar buying from gold importers.

The rupee was last trading at 52.01/02, after pulling back from a new three-month low of 52.20 hit very briefly earlier in the session.

