Indian rupee recovered from early lows on Monday helped by
dollar sales from some foreign banks, but month-end greenback
demand from oil importers is seen keeping gains in check.
The USD/INR may however continue to make a gradual upmove
towards 53 as macroeconomic concerns continue to abound, whether
it be stalled financial sector reforms, slowing economic growth
and capital inflows. The rupee is currently at
52.03/04, after closing at 52.07/08 on Friday. It fell to 52.15
in early trades.
The dollar is trying to achieve a foothold above the
52.12-20 resistance zone, which is the 61.8 percent of the
December-February fall, and also acted as initial support on the
dollar's decline from the record 54.30 peak.
Once attained, it will open the next retracement objective
at 52.95-53.00.
Many traders expect the central bank to intervene around
52.50, but don't predict a strong defense of the currency given
the underlying weak economic sentiment and shallow dollar
reserves.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee in an interview to Reuters
sought to calm down frayed nerves saying key reforms will be
pushed through in 2012 despite an apparent political gridlock.
