* USD/INR gains to 52.80, its highest since Jan.9, sparking renewed alert about central bank intervention. * Traders cite talk of dollar sales from state-owned banks, but so far unconfirmed. * USD/INR likely to see strong resistance around 52.95-53.00, the 76.4 percent retracement of the December-February falls. * Traders say record high of 54.30 within reach. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rafael Nam)