* USD/INR at 52.77/78, clinging to around three and half month highs, on continued doubts about India's economic fundamentals and possible speculative dollar buying. * Volumes in the cross stay thin, creating volatility, with no signs yet of intervention from central bank. * Reuters Buzz says turning cautious on USD longs as USD/INR approaches 52.95-00 target (the 76.4 percent retracement of Dec-Feb decline), warns of potential profit-taking. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rafael Nam)