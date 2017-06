* USD/INR falls from its three and half month peak on market talk that authorities could be looking to support the local currency via a relaxation of regulations concerning forward bookings of dollars. * A bounceback in the main local stock index also helps the rupee, traders say. * USD/INR trading at 52.64/65, up from Monday's close of 52.52, but below from the session's high of 52.86 - a level last seen Jan. 9. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rafael Nam)