* USD/INR pulls back from the sharp rises seen after Standard & Poor's cut the country's outlook, but further upside is predicted in light of India's weak economic fundamentals. * The pair is currently at 52.56/57 from Tuesday's close of 52.68. * USD/INR had fallen before the S&P action to as low as 52.465, with traders citing unconfirmed talk of central bank intervention. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)