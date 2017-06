* USD/INR falls to 52.45 weighed by weak dollar appetite after dovish comments from the Federal Reserve. * Effect of S&P outlook rating cut on India fades further, but dollar buying from oil importers likely around 52.30-52.40 and could put brakes on any falls, traders say. * Some traders believe the pair could fall to 51.70 in case the inflows stay strong. It had closed at 52.54/55 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rafael Nam)