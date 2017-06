* USD/INR recovers from earlier losses to gain to 52.57 ahead of the rollover of future contracts and with traders citing dollar demand from oil importers. * Rabobank, the largest retail bank in the Netherlands has sold part of its holding in Indian private lender Yes Bank for about $75 million. * USD/INR touches a high of 52.6050 in early trade before dropping to a low of 52.4250. The cross had settled at 52.54/55 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rafael Nam)