* Investors almost doubled their short bets on the rupee to the highest in five months, a Reuters poll shows. * The rupee has by far the largest number of short bets in emerging Asia FX, followed only by shorts on the Indonesian rupiah, poll shows. * April marks the fourth consecutive month in which the rupee remains the most shorted currency among Asian emerging FX in the poll. (Reporting By Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)