* USD/INR gains to 52.67 from 52.55/56 close on
Thursday as lack of RBI action helps demand for dollars.
* Cross is up almost 8 percent from its 2012 low in early
February.
* HDFC Bank says lack of central bank liquidity support will hit
the rupee.
* "We expect the USD/INR pair to trade in the 52.00-54.00 range
with an upside of 55.00 in 2Q2012 and an equilibrium range of
51.00-53.00 in 3Q2012," it said.
* But, levels of around 54-55 could prove to be a key threshold
level, HDFC added.
* Foreign exchange reserves data due at 1130 GMT.
(Reporting By Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rafael Nam)