* USD/INR gains to 52.67 from 52.55/56 close on Thursday as lack of RBI action helps demand for dollars. * Cross is up almost 8 percent from its 2012 low in early February. * HDFC Bank says lack of central bank liquidity support will hit the rupee. * "We expect the USD/INR pair to trade in the 52.00-54.00 range with an upside of 55.00 in 2Q2012 and an equilibrium range of 51.00-53.00 in 3Q2012," it said. * But, levels of around 54-55 could prove to be a key threshold level, HDFC added. * Foreign exchange reserves data due at 1130 GMT. (Reporting By Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rafael Nam)